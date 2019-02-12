Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to be released this Thursday, and the movie is likely to witness a good start at the box office.

Gully Boy has a good amount of hype around it, and being a solo Bollywood release, the movie is expected to have a good day 1 box office collection.

Both Ranveer and Alia have been successful at pulling audience with their last releases, and have a genuine fan base. The trailer of Gully Boy had also connected well with the audience, and the movie is likely to cater mostly to the young audience.

The trailer suggested that the film involves various emotions like love and passion, which are goo elements to attract young people. Moreover, Gully Boy is going to release on Valentine's Day, which might be an added advantage for the film.

Considering the craze around the movie, and the initial response on social media, Gully Boy is likely to make a box office collection of around Rs 10-12 crore on first day at the domestic market.

The film's future business may witness massive growth over the weekend depending on the word of mouth. However, another movie that might affect Ranveer and Alia's film's earning on first day is Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love.

Starring "winking girl" Priya Prakash Varrier, the movie is highly popular among the young audience due to its modern day romance. In fact, Oru Adaar Love appeared to be more popular than Gully Boy on IMDB.

The fact that the south film is completely a love story, and is also releasing on Valentine's Day, may pull a large section of young audience on Thursday.