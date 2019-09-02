A police constable in Gujarat's Bhavnagar slit the throats of his three sons after having an argument with his wife on Sunday, August 1.

After killing his sons, the constable, identified as Sukhdev Siyal, called his police station to report his crime.

The couple had an argument on Friday during the birthday party of their eldest son. They had another such argument earlier as well, India Today reported. After arguing with his wife, Siyal locked his wife in one of the rooms and killed his sons, Khushal (8), Uddhav (5) and Manmeet (3).

Siyal's colleagues were shocked to see the brutality of the crime by a policeman. They released the woman from the room, who found her husband with the dead bodies of her three sons with blood splatters on one side of the house.

Siyal has been taken into custody and a probe has been ordered.

Unfortunately, this is not the only incident in the recent history of a parent brutally killing their children. In a suicide pact, a Bengaluru man forcefully hung his son to death in June after his chit fund business ran to the ground and he was in massive debt. He was supposed to kill himself along with his wife, son and daughter.

He first hung his son while his wife and daughter watched. the daughter took a video of the murder and the two women could be heard pleading the man to stop putting the noose around the little boy's neck.