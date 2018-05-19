In a bizarre incident that is fast becoming the talk of the town, a government official in Gujarat has said that he will not be able to attend his duties as he is Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu. Rameshchandra Fefar claims he is busy conducting "penance" to "change the global conscience." Yes, you heard that right!

Following a show-cause notice served to him for not attending office, Fefar, a superintending engineer with the Sardar Sarovar Punarvasvat Agency (SSPA), explained that he realized that he was an incarnation of Vishnu and that he been busy conducting penance which has resulted in the country receiving a good amount of rain this year.

"I am doing penance at home by entering into fifth dimension to change the global conscience....I can't do such penance sitting in office," the Press Trust of India quoted his two-page reply.

Fefar, said to be in his late 50s, even spoke to the media and reiterated that he was the 10th reincarnation of Lord Vishnu and was concerned about the nation.

Even if you don't believe, I am indeed the tenth incarnation of Lord Vishnu and I will prove it in coming days. I realized that I am Kalki Avatar when I was in my office in March 2010. Since then, I am having divine powers.

In the notice sent to Fefar, the SSPA said that the official has attended only 16 days of office in the last eight months and asked for an explanation. "Such unauthorized absence does not suit a gazetted officer. Work of the agency is getting hampered because of your absence," the notice read.

However, Fefar unabashedly said that the SSPA should decide if work is more important or the drought situation that is sure to hamper the country.

The SSPA should decide "whether it's more important for the agency to make me sit in the office and do time pass or do some concrete work to save the country from drought," Fefar said.

"Just because I am Kalki Avatar, India got good rains."