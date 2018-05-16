It looks like overcast skies are here to stay. After several parts of India witnessed severe weather conditions in the last few days, which even killed over 50 people, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a fresh thunderstorm alert in the Delhi-NCR region.

Additionally, the IMD has said that places such as Jind, Rohtak, Panipat, Alwar, Bagpat, Meerut and Aligarh may also receive light rain and see a few thunderstorms, reported ANI. This warning has been issued for the next three days.

"The sky will be generally cloudy with the possibility of light rains or drizzle," the Indian Express quoted an IMD official as saying.

The weather department has also issued an alert for the north-east region, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and said these areas may receive heavy rainfall in the next 72 hours. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka and Kerala have also been warned of strong winds, along with several other regions.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are also very likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Telangana, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Kerala," the IMD advisory added.

New Delhi woke up to strong winds accompanied by dust Wednesday, May 16, and the weather is likely to remain the same for a while.

Delhi: Strong winds and dust storm, followed by light showers, hit the national capital pic.twitter.com/Jm3ZAu4dOC — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

The high-velocity winds resulted in several trees being uprooted and also brought down many electric poles causing power outages in the capital city.

Trees fell down on cars in Lodhi colony due to strong winds and dust storm in the national capital. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/eJyTaWS84E — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Skymet weather too has similar forecast and has warned several regions in India of severe weather conditions.