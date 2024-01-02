In a crackdown on illegal immigration, the CID Crime in Gujarat has unearthed a large-scale operation involving illegal transportation of Indian citizens to the United States.

An order from the Additional Director General of Police, CID Crime and Railways, revealed that a flight from Dubai, which halted for refueling at the Vitry Airport in France, was found carrying 303 passengers, including 260 Indian nationals.

Notably, 96 of these passengers were identified as residents of Gujarat.

The deported individuals, identified through an email from the FRRO Bureau of Immigration in Mumbai, included 66 Gujarati citizens. Most of them have studied till 8th-12th grade and are from Mehsana and Ahmedabad.

The CID Crime's investigation brought to light a complex network of agents facilitating such illegal migration.

These agents, primarily operating from Gujarat, targeted individuals with education levels ranging from 8th to 12th grade, promising them illegal entry into the United States.

The journey, routed from Ahmedabad to Dubai and then to Nicaragua, cost each person between Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. The investigation also revealed that the agents were paid $1,000 to $3,000 just for crossing the American border.

The investigation also delved into the financial transactions for the flight tickets and the process through which visas were obtained. It was found that these individuals' passports lacked the necessary stamps.

The CID Crime has requested comprehensive details from the Immigration FRRO in Ahmedabad about all the 66 passengers who travesled from various Indian cities to Dubai between December 10 and December 20.

This inquiry extends to uncovering the agents involved in the racket, the process of obtaining Dubai visas, and the financial transactions behind these operations.

The CID Crime has also called 55 of these individuals for questioning after obtaining statements following visits to their homes.

This has led to the identification of approximately 15 agents involved in this illegal immigration racket.

