The Election Commission (EC) announced on Thursday that the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5. The counting of votes will be on December 8.

There are over 4.9 crore electors eligible to vote during these polls. In the context of this, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed that a special observer for accessibility and inclusion for women, the elderly and persons with disability will be deployed during the polls. In addition, 1,274 polling stations will be completely managed by women and security staff.

"There will be 182 polling stations where one will be welcomed by PWD. For the first time, 33 polling stations will be set up and managed by the youngest available polling staff," said Kumar.