Despite facing criticism from all quarters for his demand, Delhi Chief Minister and convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including photos of Hindu Goddess Lakshmi and Hindu God Ganesha on currency notes.

Sharing the letter, which he has written to the Prime Minister in Hindi, on his social media account, Kejriwal appealed on behalf of 130 crore Indians.

"I have written a letter to the Prime Minister, and have requested him on behalf of 130 crore Indians that the Indian currency notes should have photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha apart from that of Mahatma Gandhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

मैंने प्रधानमंत्री जी को पत्र लिखकर 130 करोड़ भारतवासियों की ओर से निवेदन किया है कि भारतीय करेंसी पर महात्मा गांधी जी के साथ-साथ लक्ष्मी गणेश जी की तस्वीर भी लगाई जाए। pic.twitter.com/OFQPIbNhfu — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 28, 2022

The Delhi Chief Minister claimed that he has received an overwhelming response from the people on this issue. "People are enthusiastic and everyone wants this to be implemented immediately," Kejriwal claimed in his letter.

Arvind Kejriwal also said in the letter that the Indian economy is passing through a very bad phase and is listed among developing countries despite 75 years of independence.

On Wednesday Kejriwal raised the demand for printing Hindu deities on currency notes

Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to print images of Hindu deities Ganesh and Lakshmi on the Indian currency to improve India's economy and for the country's progress.

Kejriwal said that the idea came to him when he was doing Pooja on the auspicious occasion of Deepavali on Monday and added that putting the images alone was not enough, but it had to be done along with other efforts.

Kejriwal out to destroy the secular fabric of society: Congress

Senior Congress leader and Punjab's Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa lambasted Arvind Kejriwal for brazenly indulging in divisive agenda to attain his political ambitions.

Bajwa said by asking the union government to print pictures of Gods and Goddesses on the currency notes, Kejriwal's only aim is to establish himself as an undisputed Hindu leader just for the sake of votes and power.

Bajwa said Kejriwal was also misleading the people of India that by printing pictures of Gods and Goddesses, the economy of the country could be improved.

"Isn't it shameless and brazen for a person who was once an alumnus of IIT and an IRS officer to make such a false claim which is not only unrealistic and unscientific but baseless too?" asked Bajwa.

Bajwa said the constitution of India laid out in Article 51 A (H) that the incumbent government would promote scientific temper in the society. "But look at this opportunistic Kejriwal who is misleading gullible people in the name of religion", added Bajwa.