Kiara Advani is currently in her career-best phase after the massive success of Kabir Singh followed by Good Newwz and now she is elated with the positive response that her recently-released Netflix movie Guilty has been receiving. In fact, Guilty is touted to be the best performance in her entire film career.

And now, a picture of the actress teasing fans in a black, super hot bikini is doing the rounds on the Internet. In the image, Kiara is seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in the sexy wear. She carries the outfit with confidence and that makes the image more appealing.

Kiara's nude photoshoot

Last month, the Lust Stories actress was in news for her nude photoshoot for Dabboo Ratnani's Calender 2020. In the picture, Kiara looks smoldering covering her assets with nothing but a big green leaf. Although the image received a lot to love, many fans were in disbelief owing to Kiara's girl-next-door image in Kabir Singh. Such was the craze for Kabir Singh that people went on criticizing the actress for going bold. A few users went a step ahead and complained Shahid of Kiara baring it all on social media.

Kiara about living with her character Preeti from Kabir Singh

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress opened up about her character Preeti in Kabir Singh. "Preeti is not leaving me. Preeti has become my middle name, really. I don't mind it. People are also called me lady Kabir Singh. It is funny but I don't mind it. That character has received so much love that I am so happy. Even Monica also in Good Newwz. I wasn't looking to do different roles but they just came to me. I was lucky that these offers came to me around the same time."

Talking about the challenges she faced while prepping for her character Nanki in the latest Netflix movie Guilty, Kiara stated, "Honestly, it is not one thing, the entire character was a challenge. Yes, it was very different from my personality but at the same time, it was extremely complex." She went on to share, "To be honest, there is no bone in my body that hasn't felt anything similar to Nanki. The prep for me was extensive. While prepping, I met with a rape victim, the first time I met her, I asked her who was the first person to whom you confided in, she revealed she took two years to open up to my best friend because the moment I spoke about it, it became my reality. We can't even imagine. Thats when it hit me and I broke down."