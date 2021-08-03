Nine days after the tragic accident, Yashika Anand has released her first statement over the incident on her social media page. The former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant has mourned the death of her friend while cursing herself for being alive.

The guilt-ridden girl has apologized to the family of her friend Pavani who was killed in the accident on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram on 25 July.

Warns Media for Spreading Fake News

A section of media had reported that she and her friends were under the influence and the accident occurred because Yashika was drunk driving. There were plenty of unconfirmed rumours around the incident.

She has now clarified the rumours that she was not drunk. On her Instagram page, she shared, "Law is same for everyone . For all the cheap people who have been spreading rumours about me being intoxicated while driving let me tell u the police confirmed we weren't drunk at all . And if I was I would have been behind the bars and not in hospital! Fake people spreading fake news has been going on from so long . But it's a sensitive issue . Hope u show some humanity and show some grief towards her ! Even the doctor reports would say the same ! These fake media channels spreading fake news for sake of viewers and subscribers! Shame on u !

I've filled a defamation case already for ruining my name 2 years back . But these ople can go any extent for sake of gossip. [sic]"

I will forever feel guilty to be alive

In another post, Yashika prayed that her family forgives her someday while praying to God to give strength to them.

i really can't express what I'm going through right now ! I will forever feel guilty to be alive !! I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking away my bestest friend away from me . I really miss u each second Pavani . I know you can never forgive me !!

I'm really sorry I put your family in such a horrible situation. Just know I miss u each second and I'm forever guilty to be alive Hope your sould rests in peace @ I pray you come back to me !! Hope someday your family forgive me ! I'LL forever cherish our memories paw!

I won't be celebrating my birthday and request all my fans also to not celebrate my birthday! Please pray for her family @ God give them more strength. Biggest loss of my life. Please someday forgive me. I Miss U.

Health Update:

Yashika Anand opened up on her health and revealed that she will be bedridden for the next five months. She also requested her fans not to celebrate her birthday (4 August), this year.