Actress and ex-Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Yashika Anand met with an accident in the wee hours of Sunday, 25 July. The incident occurred on the East Coast Road, Mahabalipuram around 1 am.

The actress was traveling in a car with her friends when her vehicle lost control and collided with the center median before topping into the roadside pit.

The reports claim that the onlookers came to their rescue and brought out three people from the damaged car. While the actress and two others were rushed to the hospital, her friend Vallichetty Bhavani died on the spot.

The dead body was sent to Chengalpet hospital for post-mortem. Whereas the actress and her friends have suffered serious injuries and are being treated at the hospital.

The cops are investigating the suspected drunk driving case.

Who is Yashika Anand?

Model-turned-actress Yashika Anand started her film journey with Santhanam's Inimey Ippadithan in 2015. Unfortunately, her portions were deleted from the Tamil film. Hence, Jiiva and Kajal Aggarwal's Kavalai Vendam became her debut film.

Later, she was seen in the films like Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru and adult-comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. However, it was Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil 2 which made her a household name among the Tamil audience.

Thereafter, she worked in the movies like Maniyaar Kudumbam, NOTA, Kazhugu 2, and Mookuthi Amman. Currently, she was working in the films like Raja Bheema, Pambattam, Sulphur, and Kadamaiyai Sei.