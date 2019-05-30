The confusion regarding the government's decision to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on new homes has been finally lifted. The decision to reduce GST on under-construction buildings to 1 per cent and 5 per cent of the cost of construction had raised several questions among builders and buyers. The decision on February was intended to lift the real estate sector out of its long slowdown and give relief to both buyers and builders.

The rates in force earlier were 8 per cent for 'affordable' houses and 12 per cent for premium ones. Affordable houses are those valued at less than Rs 45 lakh and with a built-up area of up to 60 sqm in the metros and up to 90 sqm in the rural areas including second-rung cities. The notification on the new rates maintains the same classification of 'affordable' and 'premium' houses. The new GST rate is applicable only on the construction cost, which means the tax calculation excludes the cost of land giving some relief to the buyer.

The authorities clarify that there needs to be no confusion regarding projects that began after March 31. On such projects, the new rates of 1 per cent GST on affordable homes and 5 per cent on premium homes are applicable, according to the notification. The builder is not allowed to claim an input tax credit, which means getting a refund on the tax paid while purchasing construction materials and related services.

Of course, there has been some confusion lately regarding projects that began before March 31 and remained incomplete until April 1, 2019. The authorities have given the builders the option of opting for the old rate or the new one. If they opt for the old rate (8 per cent and 12 per cent) they will have the option of getting input credit refund, which they can pass on to the customer. Of course, the new rates will not entail them to claim input credit refund.

The following are the major points regarding the new GST regime: