In a bid to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, the government is planning to offer

rebates of up to Rs 50,000 through lowering the interest on loans and categorising them

under priority sector lending. The incentives are expected to promote the manufacturing and

sale of EVs in the country and increase their share to 15% in the total vehicle mix in the next

five years.

The policy will be rolled out in phases and will be available in select cities initially. The

rebates will be linked to the battery size and vehicle type. "The idea is to give enough

incentives so that the prices of electric vehicles match the current conventional internal

combustion engines so that prospective buyers start giving preferences to electric vehicles

over conventional vehicles," a senior official told The Economic Times.

The government is banking on clean fuels to tackle rampant pollution plaguing major cities of

the country. Incentives to individual vehicle owners will be coupled with a rapid expansion of

supporting infrastructure. Two of the biggest hindrances in widespread adoption of EVs are

the high cost of vehicles and the lack of charging infrastructure.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the price of EV is

around 2 to 2.5 times more than a comparable conventional vehicle. The sops being

considered by the government will take care of the price differential, while a recent move to

install fast-charging stations will bridge the gap in infrastructure.

The government has recently tasked Energy Efficiency Services with setting up 84 fast

charging stations at frequently-visited places in Delhi such as Khan Market and Yashwant

Place, besides several other locations in the city. The urgency of the task can be gauged by

an intervention made by the Prime Minister's Office to push stakeholder ministries to

facilitate the domestic production of EVS.

"This could be clubbed with waiving of road and registration taxes by states and partial or

complete exemption from parking charges for electric vehicles, resulting in substantial

savings for EV buyers," the official told the newspaper. In a similar vein, the department of revenue had on Jan 29 rationalised basic customs duty and goods and services tax (GST) rates on EVs to make them competitive. The department has also lowered duties on raw materials imported for manufacturing components.