Conspiracy theories surrounding time travel always used to grab the eyeballs of netizens; possible reasons could be the sci-fi elements and the impact of Hollywood movies. And now, a section of netizens has outlandishly started claiming that climate activist Greta Thunberg is a time traveler who reached the present to save planet earth.

Conspiracy theorists present picture proof

Conspiracy theorists made the claim after analyzing a 120-year-old photograph taken in Canada during the 19th century Gold Rush. In the photograph, three young children can be seen working at a Yukon gold mine, and interestingly, the facial features of one girl eerily resemble Greta Thunberg.

The girl spotted in the photograph also has Thunberg's trademark braided hairstyle. It was in last year that the image was initially spotted by netizens, and they soon concluded the climate activist is a time traveler.

The image has once again emerged as the debating point among netizens after it was recently shared by Star Trek actor George Takei, who enjoys more than 3 million on Twitter. Takei tweeted a video on Twitter, and captioned it, "Oh myyy, the resemblance is quite striking, isn't it?"

Bizarre time travel testimonials ruling internet

This is not the first time that conspiracy theories surrounding time travel are ruling the online spaces. A few months back, conspiracy theory YouTube channel Apex TV uploaded a strange video that showed a woman claiming herself as a time traveler.

In the video, the woman outlandishly claimed that she is impregnated with an alien baby from the year 3500. The woman also claimed that the technique to travel across time was developed in the 1970s, but the government has been covering up the facts for unknown reasons.

Even though time traveler testimonial videos used to get viewers on YouTube, skeptics assure that these footages are created with the help of amateur actors.