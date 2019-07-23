Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel Apex TV has been uploading videos featuring self-proclaimed time travellers for the past few months. The videos uploaded by this channel initially revealed positive reviews from the viewers until the day a young man named Denis Bal revealed that all these videos were part of a planned hoax. In a recent video, Denis Bal revealed that he is actually the time traveller Noah who usually appear in Apex TV clips.

Denis also admitted that he faked as a time traveller in the videos upon request from Apex TV, and he made it clear that he received financial benefits as a reward for acting like the man who travelled across time. Even though this confession from Denis questioned the credibility of Apex TV, the YouTube channel is still busy uploading videos that feature more time travellers.

A few days back, Apex TV uploaded a video that shows a woman claimed to have impregnated an alien baby from the year 3500. In the video, the woman outlandishly argues that she will deliver an alien baby within the next five months.

"Five months from now, I will give birth to a child who will be a mix of a human and an alien from the Andromeda Galaxy. I don't know what to do, I can't even imagine the solution to this. I won't go into details because the pain, humiliation, and torture we went through was inhumane," said the woman in the video.

The woman also revealed that the technique of time travel was initially revealed in the 1970s, but the government has covered it up for unknown motives.

The video uploaded by Apex TV has already gone viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 57,000 views. Surprisingly, this video uploaded by the YouTube channel received positive reviews from viewers, and most of them argued that time travel is real.

However, sceptics claim that these videos are fake, and it is being shot with the help of amateur actors like Denis Bal.