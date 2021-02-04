After an uproar over the farmers' protest document titled '​​​​​​​Farmers Protest In India', climate activist Greta Thunberg posted a clarification with an 'updated toolkit' to help the farmers protest against the three farm laws.

"Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated) (sic), she tweeted.

"Document was outdated, here's an updated toolkit "

Taking to Twitter, the teen activist gave clarification over her previous post containing a document which she had deleted. She claimed that the document was removed as it was outdated.

The document titled '​​​​​​​Farmers Protest In India' says, "Organise an on-ground action near the closest Indian embassy, media house or your local government office on February 13 and 14. Share pictures on social media using the hashtag #FarmersProtest #StandWithFarmers.

(To be updated)