After International pop sensation, Rihanna extended her support to the ongoing farmers protest in India several other global celebrities, public figures and activists expressed solidarity drawing attention to the farmers' movement against the three agricultural laws.

Mia Khalifa, Great Thunberg, Lily Singh, Amanda Cerny Human Rights Watch and even "God" came out in support and drew attention to the farmers' agitation.

It all began when Rihanna, on Tuesday, reacted to a news piece talking about the protest on Twitter and wrote: "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest ." The pop star's tweet has been widely shared by netizens.

Here's are all the International voices in support of the farmer's protest

Rihanna:

Greta Thunberg

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India. https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Lily Singh

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021

Amanda Cerny

Human Rights Watch

"Indian authorities should be releasing activists and others already jailed or facing criminal charges in politically motivated cases, not adding to that list" ~ @mg2411 https://t.co/OyiTBUjNz2 #FarmersProtest https://t.co/4hRqEISrML — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) February 2, 2021

God:

Mia Khalifa:

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Meena Harris

It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Jagmeet Singh