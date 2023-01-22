High on the heels of consecutive bomb explosions, a grenade was hurled at security forces in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday. The terrorist missed the target, but a civilian was injured in the attack.

The grenade attack took place at 8:05 p.m. when terrorists hurled the grenade at the joint party of police and CRPF in the Saidpora Eidgah area. The grenade exploded roadside but didn't cause any loss of life. A tiny splinter, however, injured 42-year-old Ajaz Ahmed Deva.

The victim was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was given immediate treatment. His condition is stable.

The grenade attack comes a day after the three back-to-back bomb blasts that rocked Jammu on Saturday. Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Jammu Zone) said six people were injured in two blasts that occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu city.

Hizbul terrorist arrested

In a major win for the J&K police, one of the longest-serving Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists was arrested in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The terrorist, identified as Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri aka Qasim Bhai, was active since 2017 and was involved in many crimes.

"Shopian Police & Army arrested one of the longest surviving HM militant active since 2017 namely Nasir Ahmed Sher Gojri @ Qasim Bhai S/o Ali Mohd R/o HomHuna Nagbal, involved in various criminal cases. Case registered & investigation set in motion to unearth the terror network," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.