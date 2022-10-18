Within minutes after the incident of throwing a grenade at the sleeping helpless non-local workers in south Kashmir Shopian district, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two persons including one who lobbed the grenade.

"Two persons including a hybrid terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested after the incident", Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar told media persons after visiting the spot.

The ADGP said that acting promptly after two non-local labourers were killed by terrorists in their rented accommodation, one LeT Hybrid terrorist identified as Imran Ganie resident of Harmain who lobbed a grenade on labourers has been arrested.

During interrogation, the arrested LeT terrorist has confessed that he lobbed a grenade at the sleeping non-local labourers.

As reported earlier two non-local workers identified as Munish Kumar and Ram Sagar both residents of Kanooj Uttar Pradesh were killed after terrorists lobbed a grenade at them when they were in deep sleep at their rented accommodation.

Non-local labourers are soft-target of terrorists

The ADGP admitted that to spread fear and terror among the masses, terrorists are attacking soft targets like non-local workers living in different areas of Kashmir Valley.

These poor non-local workers are working as labourers in different parts of the Valley to earn their livelihood. "Terrorists are indulged into cowardly and inhuman acts of targeting these poor workers", the ADGP said and asserted that hardcore terrorists like self-styled commanders of LeT namely Danish and Abid would be neutralized very soon.

LG condemns killings, asks authorities to transport bodies to UP

While strongly condemning the killings of two workers from Uttar Pradesh, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha has asked the Shopian administration to make arrangements for the transportation of bodies to their native places.

We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for the civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror & its elements. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 18, 2022

"Words cannot adequately condemn today's barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families. One terrorist has been arrested and the hunt is on for the others. Security apparatus has been directed to launch coordinated counter-terror operations", the LG said.

"We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for civilized society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror and its elements", the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said that the district administration of Shopian has deputed senior officers to make arrangements for the transportation of the mortal remains to their respective villages with full honours.