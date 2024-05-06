Kapil Sharma and the team has just wrapped up the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Starring Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh; the first season had episodes. The premiere episode had the Kapoor family - Ranbir, Riddhima and Neetu as the guets. The second episode had Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer; the third episode featured the cast of Chamkila - Parineeti, Diljit and Imtiaz on the show.

The luke warm response

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal were the guests on the fourth episode followed by Aamir Khan on the fifth one. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen on the sixth episode and the finale episode will feature the gorgeous cast of Heeramandi. As the show has wrapped up its first season and heading towards the second season, many on social media were quick to say that Kapil's show was the same content packaged in a new bottle.

Chandan Prabhakar's advice

Many felt that the humour in the show was same, repeated and lacked the punch. Now, Chandan Prabhakar, who has been a part of Kapil's shows in the past has said that the team should consider what the audience has to say and implement it. "Jo bhi logon ki observations hain about the jokes, team ko zaroor mind main rakhna chahiye (Team should keep in mind the observations made by the audience) as to what people are thinking and saying," he said in an interview.

"Kyunki logon ke liye hi show bana rahe hain (as they are making show for the people) And if they don't get the entertainment they are seeking, then what's the point?" Prabhakar told HT. Archana Puran Singh had shared a picture of the show's wrap up party with a cake.

"Yes, we have wrapped up the shoot of season one of TGIKS; we shot the last episode of the season yesterday. It was great fun and celebration on the sets. The journey so far on the show has been quite amazing. It was a delightful journey and we had some amazing times on the sets," she told Pinkvilla.