Kapil Sharma and team are back with a bang on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show. Apart from Kapil, the show also has Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda. While it took the audience some time to digest Archana Puran Singh replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, the show now seems impossible without her presence.

Amid all this, Archana has revealed that she was asked to fake laugh earlier on the show. Archana revealed that sometimes when the jokes didn't land well, the makers used to think that if she laughed, the audience would also laugh at bad jokes. She added that this made her laughter seem fake and the integrity of her laughter took a beating.

Why makers asked her to fake laugh

"Earlier people used to say that I laughed at bad jokes as well, I awas not happy with it. What used to happen then is that if a particular joke didn't have the punch, they (the makers) thought that if we use Archana's laughter then woh punch utth jaayega (it'll make people laugh), but it didn't work that way, woh punch nahi utha, but main hi baith gayi. (I was criticised). People started to think, 'this woman is mad, she is laughing for nothing. The integrity of my laughter took the beating," Archana said.

Doesn't have to fake laugh anymore

The veteran actress further added that now there are very few instances where the jokes don't land. She added that now she doesn't have to fake laugh as now the jokes are actually funny. She also said that even now, if rarely some jokes don't land well, Kapil Sharma is the first one to say that the joke didn't make anyone laugh. She asserted that audience loves the show because the cast laughs at itself.