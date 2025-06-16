The Great Indian Kapil Show is all set to hit Netflix from June 21. And this time, the dose of entertainment is going to be triple the amount, as Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh will be joined by Navjot Singh Sidhu. Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek would continue to be a part of the show.

The return of the veteran of the show—Navjot Singh Sidhu—has left fans excited. And the latest we hear is that the former Bigg Boss contestant is earning a whopping amount as the celebrity judge. If reports are anything to go by, the politician would be taking home a massive Rs 30-40 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

Sidhu, Archana's fee

As per a Filmibeat report, Sidhu is reportedly being paid Rs 30 lakh to Rs 40 lakh per episode. On the other hand, Archana Puran Singh would be taking home somewhere between Rs 13 and 15 lakh per episode. However, the biggest sum goes to the showstopper of the comedy series—Kapil Sharma.

Kapil's fee

As per reports, Kapil takes home somewhere between Rs 4-5 crore per episode. Sidhu had recently revealed in his podcast that he urged the makers to keep Archana Puran Singh even after his return, as he couldn't let her lose her job.

Archana continues

"When it came to Archana Puran Singh, I just said one thing, 'I am a devotee of Goddess Durga, how can I be the reason for her losing her job?' I requested the makers to keep and her and now we will both appear on the show together. We are finally back together. All of us, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, we are all part of the same engine," Sidhu said in his vlog.