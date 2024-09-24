Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lauded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday for his "clear support" of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN Summit of the Future to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and explore paths toward peace.

In a post on X, Zelensky expressed gratitude for the productive conversation.

"This is our third bilateral meeting this year. We are working together to strengthen cooperation across various fields," he said.

Highlighting the focus on bolstering interaction on international platforms, Zelensky wrote, "The main focus of our conversation was on enhancing our interaction on international platforms, particularly at the UN and G20, as well as implementing the Peace Formula and preparing for the second Peace Summit. We had a substantive discussion on the available opportunities."

"I am grateful for Prime Minister Modi's clear support of our sovereignty and territorial integrity," Zelensky wrote, stressing India's diplomatic stance on the conflict.

During their meeting, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to a peaceful resolution of the war through diplomacy and dialogue.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi emphasized India's "clear, consistent, and constructive" approach, which prioritizes engagement between all stakeholders.

After the meeting, PM Modi shared a post on X, saying, "Met President Zelensky in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability."

This marked the third meeting between the leaders in just over three months. The two agreed to maintain close contact, as confirmed by the MEA.

PM Modi's visit to Ukraine in August, the first by an Indian PM since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992, underscored India's active engagement in promoting peace in the wartorn region.

Despite being seen as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution, reaffirming India's position as a proponent of stability.

(With inputs from IANS)