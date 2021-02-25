Over the years, we've heard of many bizarre stories. But this one is the most bewildering one involving a grandama and her daughter's boyfriend. A 29-year-old Gloucestershire-based man named Ryan Shelton who has 2 kids with his girlfriend 24-year-old Jess Aldridge, ran away with her 44-year-old mom Georgina.

The couple had moved into her mom's house (where she lived with her husband Eric) so that she could help with the children. However, Jess started noticing the signs when she was pregnant with her second child.

While Jess was still in the hospital after giving birth, Ryan broke off the 3-year-long relationship over text. After she returned home, Jess realized that he had eloped with her mom and moved into a new home.

Upon being confronted, her mom simply shrugged and said: "We can't help who we fall in love with." She described the moment as a "huge kick in the teeth," before adding: "Ryan told me the same thing."

Denial

Ryan reportedly said: "I don't care what everyone thinks, I am in love with Georgina and I don't care who knows about it. Other people's opinions don't bother me at all. I know what's happened. There are two sides to every story and I know the truth behind all this."

Jess quoted, "It's the ultimate betrayal. You expect a new grandmother to fall in love with the baby, not the father. She is meant to be a granny to my two children and helping me look after them but instead she's off sh***ing my boyfriend. I'm heartbroken and I've lost everything. My mum and the father to my kids."