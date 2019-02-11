The 61st Grammy Awards witnessed some dramatic moments and out of them, Drake calling out all musicians and warning them against The Recording Academy's obliviousness, after winning the best rap album has to stand out.

God's Plan won the best rap song and after taking the stage to accept the award, Drake could not hold himself back. In his appreciation speech, Drake started off with a few words of wisdom for the upcoming musicians and at the same time, about the industry.

"I want to take this opportunity while I'm up here to just talk to all the kids that are watching this, aspiring to do music," Drake said. "All my peers that make music from their heart that do things pure and tell the truth, I wanna let you know we're playing in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. So it's not the NBA where at the end of the year you're holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games."

"You've already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word."#Grammys pic.twitter.com/irk5Zq9tSx — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 11, 2019

But he was not done, yet. Drake took a jab at the music industry and how it works and that 'off the script' moment did not sit down well with the academy. "This is a business where sometimes it's up to a bunch of people who might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say," Drake started. By pointing out how the academy does not delve into the intellectual sphere, Drake immediately caught the attention of the broadcast people.

"My point is you've already won if you have people singing your songs word for word if you're a hero in your hometown," Drake continues, from there on he was about to talk about how ordinary people struggle to save and buy tickets with that money to see performances. That's when the broadcasters abruptly stopped his speech and cut to commercial.

However, the producers have tried to clarify that they thought that Drake's speech was over. From Sunshine Sachs', Michael Saamonte told Variety: "During Drake's speech, there was a natural pause and at that moment the producers did assume that he was done and then cut to commercial."

Earlier, longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich had told The New York Times that the academy has a problem with hip-hop musicians. "When they don't take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continue to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad," he commented upon Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Drake refusing to perform at the Grammys.