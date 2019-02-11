The Grammy's just concluded and the recipients of the awards have been a surprising mix. It saw some promising newcomers and some old guys who got back in the game. Some were predicted right, like Childish Gambino and some got the recognition that they deserve, like Greta Van Fleet. Check out the list of nominees and the winners here:
Record of the year
Winner - Childish Gambino – This Is America
Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Drake – God's Plan
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Best new artist
Winner - Dua Lip
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best rap album
Winner - Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller – Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best R&B album
Winner - H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best rap song
Winner - Drake – God's Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King's Dead
Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Jay Rock – Win
Best country album
Winner - Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere
Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 2
Song of the year
Winner - Childish Gambino – This Is America
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Drake – God's Plan
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Ella Mai – Boo'd Up
Shawn Mendes – In My Blood
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle
Best pop duo/group performance
Winner - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato – Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys – Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – 'S Wonderful
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B – Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton – Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey – The Middle
Best pop solo performance
Winner - Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
Beck – Colors
Camila Cabello – Havana (live)
Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman
Post Malone – Better Now
Best pop vocal album
Winner - Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best traditional pop vocal album
Winner - Willie Nelson – My Way
Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Gregory Porter – Nat "King" Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem'ries … The Magic!
Best alternative music album
Winner - Beck – Colors
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St Vincent – Masseduction
Best country solo performance
Winner - Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies
Loretta Lynn – Wouldn't It Be Great
Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Chris Stapleton – Millionaire
Keith Urban – Parallel Line
Best country duo/group performance
Winner - Dan + Shay – Tequila
Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight
Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be
Best country song
Winner - Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy
Cole Swindell – Break Up in the End
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate
Blake Shelton – I Lived In
Dan + Shay – Tequila
Best gospel album
Winner - Tori Kelly – Hiding Place
Jekalyn Carr – One Nation Under God
Jonathan McReynolds – Make Room
The Walls Group – The Other Side
Brian Courtney Wilson – A Great Work
Best Latin pop album
Winner - Claudia Brant – Sincera
Pablo Alborán – Prometo
Natalia Lafourcade – Musas
Raquel Sofia – 2:00 AM
Carlos Vives – Vives
Best Americana album
Winner - Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Bettye Lavette – Things Have Changed
John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness
Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone
The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
Winner - The Greatest Showman
Call Me By Your Name
Deadpool 2
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best song written for visual media
Winner - Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Best music video
Winner - This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
I'm Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
Pynk — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
Best comedy album
Winner - Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle
Annihilation — Patton Oswalt
Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen
Tamborine — Chris Rock
Best dance/electronic album
Winner - Woman Worldwide — Justice
Singularity —Jon Hopkins
Treehouse — Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE
Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA
Best rap performance
Tie - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King's Dead
Cardi B – Be Careful
Drake – Nice for What
Anderson .Paak – Bubblin – TIE
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode
Best traditional R&B performance
Tie - Leon Bridges – Bet Ain't Worth the Hand and PJ Morton ft Yebba – How Deep Is Your Love
Bettye LaVette – Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight
Major. – Honest
Charlie Wilson ft Lalah Hathaway – Made for Love
Best R&B song
Winner - Ella Mai – Boo'd Up
Miguel ft J Cole and Salaam Remi – Come Through and Chill
Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer
HER – Focus
Toni Braxton – Long As I Live
Best rap/sung performance
Winner - Childish Gambino – This Is America
Christina Aguilera ft Goldlink – Like I Do
6lack ft J Cole – Pretty Little Fears
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar
Producer of the year, non-classical
Winner - Pharrell Williams
BoI-1DA
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Best rock song
Winner - St Vincent – Masseduction
Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon – Mantra
Ghost – Rats
Best rock performance
Winner - Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good
Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five
The Fever 333 – Made an America
Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune
Halestorm – Uncomfortable
Best rock album
Winner - Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – Mania
Ghost – Prequelle
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best metal performance
Winner - High on Fire – Electric Messiah
Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows
Deafheaven – Honeycomb
Trivium – Betrayer
Underoath – On My Teeth
Best urban contemporary album
Winner - The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism