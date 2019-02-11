The Grammy's just concluded and the recipients of the awards have been a surprising mix. It saw some promising newcomers and some old guys who got back in the game. Some were predicted right, like Childish Gambino and some got the recognition that they deserve, like Greta Van Fleet. Check out the list of nominees and the winners here:

Record of the year

Winner - Childish Gambino – This Is America

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Drake – God's Plan

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Best new artist

Winner - Dua Lip

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best rap album

Winner - Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller – Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best R&B album

Winner - H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best rap song

Winner - Drake – God's Plan

Drake – God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King's Dead

Eminem ft Joyner Lucas – Lucky You

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Jay Rock – Win

Best country album

Winner - Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Kelsea Ballerini – Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne – Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde – Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton – From a Room: Volume 2

Song of the year

Winner - Childish Gambino – This Is America

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Drake – God's Plan

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Ella Mai – Boo'd Up

Shawn Mendes – In My Blood

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey – The Middle

Best pop duo/group performance

Winner - Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato – Fall in Line

Backstreet Boys – Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett and Diana Krall – 'S Wonderful

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Maroon 5 ft Cardi B – Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton – Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey – The Middle

Best pop solo performance

Winner - Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Beck – Colors

Camila Cabello – Havana (live)

Ariana Grande – God Is a Woman

Lady Gaga – Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Post Malone – Better Now

Best pop vocal album

Winner - Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best traditional pop vocal album

Winner - Willie Nelson – My Way

Tony Bennet and Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way

Gregory Porter – Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music … The Mem'ries … The Magic!

Best alternative music album

Winner - Beck – Colors

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St Vincent – Masseduction

Best country solo performance

Winner - Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies

Loretta Lynn – Wouldn't It Be Great

Maren Morris – Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters

Kacey Musgraves – Butterflies

Chris Stapleton – Millionaire

Keith Urban – Parallel Line

Best country duo/group performance

Winner - Dan + Shay – Tequila

Brothers Osborne – Shoot Me Straight

Dan + Shay – Tequila

Little Big Town – When Someone Stops Loving You

Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line – Meant to Be

Best country song

Winner - Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy

Cole Swindell – Break Up in the End

Maren Morris ft Vince Gill – Dear Hate

Blake Shelton – I Lived In

Kacey Musgraves – Space Cowboy

Dan + Shay – Tequila

Best gospel album

Winner - Tori Kelly – Hiding Place

Jekalyn Carr – One Nation Under God

Tori Kelly – Hiding Place

Jonathan McReynolds – Make Room

The Walls Group – The Other Side

Brian Courtney Wilson – A Great Work

Best Latin pop album

Winner - Claudia Brant – Sincera

Pablo Alborán – Prometo

Claudia Brant – Sincera

Natalia Lafourcade – Musas

Raquel Sofia – 2:00 AM

Carlos Vives – Vives

Best Americana album

Winner - Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Bettye Lavette – Things Have Changed

John Prine – The Tree of Forgiveness

Lee Ann Womack – The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone

The Wood Brothers – One Drop of Truth

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

Winner - The Greatest Showman

Call Me By Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best song written for visual media

Winner - Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

All The Stars — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

Mystery Of Love — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)

Remember Me — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)

Shallow — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

This Is Me — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)

Best music video

Winner - This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

APES*** — The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers

This Is America — Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers

I'm Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer

Pynk — Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers

Mumbo Jumbo — Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer

Best comedy album

Winner - Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & The Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup For Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Best dance/electronic album

Winner - Woman Worldwide — Justice

Singularity —Jon Hopkins

Woman Worldwide — Justice

Treehouse — Sofi Tukker

Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides — SOPHIE

Lune Rouge — TOKiMONSTA

Best rap performance

Tie - Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King's Dead

Cardi B – Be Careful

Drake – Nice for What

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake – King's Dead

Anderson .Paak – Bubblin – TIE

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee – Sicko Mode

Best traditional R&B performance

Tie - Leon Bridges – Bet Ain't Worth the Hand and PJ Morton ft Yebba – How Deep Is Your Love

Leon Bridges – Bet Ain't Worth the Hand

Bettye LaVette – Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight

Major. – Honest

PJ Morton ft Yebba – How Deep Is Your Love

Charlie Wilson ft Lalah Hathaway – Made for Love

Best R&B song

Winner - Ella Mai – Boo'd Up

Ella Mai – Boo'd Up

Miguel ft J Cole and Salaam Remi – Come Through and Chill

Childish Gambino – Feels Like Summer

HER – Focus

Toni Braxton – Long As I Live

Best rap/sung performance

Winner - Childish Gambino – This Is America

Christina Aguilera ft Goldlink – Like I Do

6lack ft J Cole – Pretty Little Fears

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone ft 21 Savage – Rockstar

Producer of the year, non-classical

Winner - Pharrell Williams

BoI-1DA

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best rock song

Winner - St Vincent – Masseduction

Greta Van Fleet – Black Smoke Rising

Twenty One Pilots – Jumpsuit

Bring Me the Horizon – Mantra

St Vincent – Masseduction

Ghost – Rats

Best rock performance

Winner - Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

Arctic Monkeys – Four Out of Five

Chris Cornell – When Bad Does Good

The Fever 333 – Made an America

Greta Van Fleet – Highway Tune

Halestorm – Uncomfortable

Best rock album

Winner - Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – Mania

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best metal performance

Winner - High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Between the Buried and Me – Condemned to the Gallows

Deafheaven – Honeycomb

High on Fire – Electric Messiah

Trivium – Betrayer

Underoath – On My Teeth

Best urban contemporary album

Winner - The Carters – Everything Is Love

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism