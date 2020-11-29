A provocative graffiti glorying terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and Taliban has set the alarm bells ringing for the Mangaluru City Police. Found on an apartment wall near Kadri area in Mangaluru on Friday morning, the graffiti warned against extreme actions by the terror organisations.

"Do not force us to invite Lashkar-e-Toiba and Taliban to deal with Sanghis and Manuvedis #LashkariZindabad," read the graffiti which surfaced on the 12th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Police on lookout for miscreants behind the graffiti

As soon as the matter was brought to the notice of the Mangaluru Police, they arrived at the location and got rid of the graffiti. They have launched an investigation and are scanning all the CCTVs in the locality to identify the culprits. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Mangaluru East police station.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash informed that the police force is on full alert and that all possible angles are being looked into.

"While we primarily suspect local sympathisers of the terror groups who did this with the motive to spread panic, it is too early for us to confirm anything. CCTV cameras in the locality are being checked. The wall has been repainted. We have collected enough evidence from the site," a senior police officer was quoted as saying.

Notably, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack was masterminded by LeT. At least 166 people, including 18 security personnel, were killed and more than 300 were injured during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai.