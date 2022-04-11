https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/771006/elon-musk-joins-twitters-board-directors-promises-significant-improvements.jpg IBTimes IN

The official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh government was hacked on Monday.

This comes two days after the Twitter account of the Chief Minister's office was hacked on Saturday.

Strange tweets were posted from the official account of the Uttar Pradesh handle on Monday. The tweets were deleted shortly thereafter.

One of the tweets read: "In celebration for the reveal of the Beanz Official Collection, we have opened up an airdrop to all active NFT traders in the community for the next 24 hours! Claim your beanz. Take the red bean fren."

In subsequent tweets, a number of random accounts were tagged.

After the UP CMO official Twitter was taken over by hackers, more than 400-500 tweets were made from the account. The hackers had also removed the Chief Minister's display picture from the Twitter handle.

An FIR was registered in this regard against unknown persons under relevant sections of the IT Act at the cyber police station in Lucknow.

