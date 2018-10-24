The Centre on Wednesday constituted a GoM headed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to examine the existing legal and institutional frameworks for dealing with matters of sexual harassment of women at the workplace.

"The Group of Ministers (GoM) will recommend action required for effective implementation of the existing provisions, as well as for strengthening the existing legal and institutional frameworks for addressing issues related to sexual harassment at workplace," a statement issued by Home Ministry said.

"The GOM will, within three months of its constitution, examine the existing provisions for the safety of women, including those mentioned above, and recommend further measures required to strengthen and make them more effective," it added.

Its members are Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi.

The GOM has been constituted in view of the need felt for broader consultation on this issue, from the point of view of developing appropriate recommendations and laying down a comprehensive plan of action and for ensuring its time-bound implementation, the statement said.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development has also launched an Electronic Complaints Box that enables women, irrespective of their work status, to raise their voice against sexual harassment at workplace.

Once a complaint is submitted to the 'SHe-Box', it is directly sent to the concerned authority having jurisdiction to take action into the matter.

A mechanism will be put in place to regularly monitor the action taken on the complaints.