In a shocking revelation, another case of molestation by a government officer in Uttar Pradesh made the headlines. The shameful actions of an under-secretary level officer at the Lucknow minority welfare department were exposed after a video showing the government official molesting a female contract worker was shared by the victim. Soon after the video of the shocking incident went viral, the accused, identified as Ichharam Yadav, was arrested.

The victim had registered a complaint against Yadav at Hussainganj police station on October 29, but the action was taken against the accused only after the video went viral on social media. The video clearly shows the accused forcing himself on the victim while she tried to push the man away.

A case of repeated offense

The victim alleged that the govt official has been harassing and molesting her since 2018. She further claimed that she was threatened with getting fired if she complained. But the victim gathered courage to slyly shoot a video when Yadav was molesting him.

Despite showing multiple videos as evidence of being molested by the accused, the woman alleged that the police failed to take any action due to Yadav's connections and his position as the undersecretary.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Central Khyati Garg, a case was registered in the matter on October 29 and an investigation was in progress.

"The woman was called a few times to record her statement. After recording the statements and examining the evidence from both parties, action was taken," she said.