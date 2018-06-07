The Union Cabinet has come up with a big boost of financial sanction for the country's space programme. About Rs. 10, 900 crore has been approved for the launch of 30 PSLV and 10 GSLV Mk III rockets for the coming four years.

After the approval came from Cabinet the chairman of ISRO, K. Sivan, is glad about the clearance. He said "It is the happiest moment for all of us in ISRO. The Cabinet approval for the GSLV and PSLV rocket launches will boost our space programmes," said the chairman. The significant increase in satellite launches in the areas of earth observation, navigation and communication for the space agency will also benefit the common man, as said by Sivan.

The chairman also said that the financial approval for 40 rockets is awaited with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wants to push the use of space technology in development and social programmes of the government. This is intended to benefit the masses.

"With the Cabinet's approval of Rs. 4,338 for 10 launches of ISRO's heaviest rocket GSLV Mk III and Rs. 6,573 crore for 30 launches of PSLV rockets in the next four years, we will be able to launch heavier satellites weighing over 4 tonne," said the minister of state in PMO Jitendra Singh. "This will be a big leap forward in space technology as we do not have to depend on foreign spaceports for launching heavier satellites," added Singh.

The minister said that GSLV Mk III programme has appeared and evolved in the last three to four years under the Modi government. He said, "It is keeping in with the Make-in-India programme and is totally an indigenous mission."

He said that India should look forward to the upcoming launch of Chandrayaan-2, besides other space missions, which is going to happen in October-November. This will also be a significant achievement for the country in space programme. Recently private participation in the space programmes of ISRO is being encouraged, said Singh.

The minister believes that ISRO will also be able to launch foreign satellites of over 4 tonne weight with the programme of GSLV, apart from launching mini satellites of foreign countries.