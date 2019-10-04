Security agencies have put several institutions, including airports, ports, vital installations and important government offices in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, on high alert, according to reports.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and senior officials held a meeting on Thursday at the Prime Minister's office, discussing security strategies and provisions taken by state and central agencies. Intel inputs from US agencies have also alerted New Delhi of a possible ISI-sponsored terrorist attack in a bid to internationalise the abrogation of Jammu & Kashmir's special status guaranteed by Article 370.

Home Minister Amit Shah has been apprised of the security measures taken at the state level, including the national capital region. An IB alert was issued on Wednesday detailing highly trained module of terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) who have entered New Delhi with an objective of launching terror attacks during the festive season.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has carried out raids at several locations and have detained two suspects. No further information about the detention or identities has been revealed yet.

Railway station and airports in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir has been on terror alert after last month's incident in which Pakistani drones infiltrated Indian territory and dropped arms in Punjab.

While the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Punjab Police is conducting the investigation, it is suggested the infiltration was planned by Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) with coordination with a pro-Khalistan terror outfit.

Another intelligence report stated more than 150 terrorists from JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) have gathered near launching pads on Pakistan's side of the Line of Control (LoC) bordering Pooch, Baramulla and Kupwara areas in J&K.

ISI Chief Lt General Faiz Hameed had visited Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) last month and held meetings with various outfits including JeM commanders. Intel reports state that JeM leader Masood Azhar was released from preventive custody after pressure from ISI chief. Azhar is on the United Nations Security Council list of wanted global terrorists.

After Azhar's release, the Jaish cadres are in a pro-active mode, some of them had already infiltrated into Indian territory.

