Game of Thrones star Iwan Rheon, who played the role of Ramsay Bolton, recently admitted that filming the controversial Sansa Stark rape scene was the worst day of his acting career. Several critics and fans heavily criticized the gruesome scene, and now it seems that even Rheon shares the same views.

In Game of Thrones season five episode Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken, we saw how Ramsay Bolton marries Sansa Stark and gets hold of the North. He forces himself upon Sansa during their wedding night and makes Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) watch. Theon had been with Sansa ever since she was a little girl and was treated by Sansa's father as their own son. The entire scene was horrifying than the deaths of several noted Game of Thrones characters.

While talking about the controversial scene, Iwan Rheon told Metro that the makers didn't sensationalize the scene as it was extremely hard to watch. He added that it was a horrible thing that happens, and it shouldn't be. Rheon even referred to the shooting day as "the worst day of [his] career."

"Chopping someone's finger off, you don't really see it, and when you're doing like a close-up, it's a piece of plastic," he continued. "We're just acting, it's not real. Then something like that where you're in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day."

Iwan Rheon's take on Game of Thrones season 8 finale:

There was a lot of fan outrage following the air of Game of Thrones season 8 final episode titled Throne. Fans were expecting to see a definitive conclusion to the epic fantasy drama; however, somehow, fans felt that showrunners and writers rushed into it.

Iwan Rheon also talked about the divisive conclusion. As per him, one cannot please everyone, and Game of Thrones' showrunners made a strong decision with the story's narrative.

"I thought the Battle of Winterfell was an absolute genius, the best television I've ever seen. I thought it was really brave, and they went for it," he added.

Game of Thrones is returning with a spin-off series that will tell the story of Targaryens. Fans are expecting to see some fantastic storylines following the life of Mad King and how Night King was created by the Children of Forest.