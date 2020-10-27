Game of Thrones season 8 showed Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) getting intimate for the first time with Robert Baratheon's illegitimate son, Gendry (Joe Dempsie). Two years after the release of the season, Dempsie has stated that the sex scene with Williams was an "odd transition."

Game of Thrones season 8 is one of the most talked-about seasons in the entire history of web shows. On one hand, the show is famous for some of the most beautifully shot fight sequences; there are some who think that the ending of the show was rushed. However, fans and critics share the same views when it comes to seeing the sex scene between Arya Stark and Gendry.

Joe Demspie recently told The Independent that to shoot the intimate scene with Maisie Williams was an odd transition because he had seen the actress grow up on the set. The actor revealed that he first met her when she was a child, and it made him uncomfortable when it was hinted to him about the possibility of having a romantic angle between his and Maisie Williams' characters.

"They were asking me to comment on whether I -- at the time, a 25-year-old man -- would like my character to hook up with a 14-year-old," Dempsie said. "I always avoided answering the questions. But it was something I then had to think about."

Joe Demspie added that when they reached the filming for season eight of Game of Thrones, his co-star Maisie Williams had reached the age of 22, which made shooting a sex scene with her "absolutely fine."

"When we were doing season eight, Maisie was a grown woman. Also, putting that initial discomfort to the side, I didn't wanna patronize her. She's an incredibly capable young woman who commanded the respect of that set, so to play up about doing the scene would have been doing her a massive disservice."

Arya Stark's fate after Game of Thrones season 8:

In the Game of Thrones' final episode, we witnessed how Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) kills Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). He is then sent to the North to spend the rest of his days by his brother and the new king to the Six Kingdoms of Westeros, Bran Stark.

At the same time, we see Arya Stark sailing off the new world in the hope to find more adventures. If HBO ever makes a standalone Arya series, then there are chances that we might get to see Gendry back again, as their romantic endeavor was short-lived, and fans would love to see how their relationship will grow in any possible Game of Thrones spin-off TV series.