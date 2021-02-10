Actor Pedro Pascal introduced his sister Lux on social media, the day when she decided to come out as a transgender woman. The Game of Thrones actor posted a photo of her cover from a magazine and captioned it in Spanish. "Mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux," Pascal wrote in his native Spanish. Twitter translates it to, "my sister, my heart, our Lux."

In the interview with his sister Lux, she talked about her hormonal treatments which started in July. She is presently a student of acting at Julliard School in New York.

"My transition has been something that's very natural for everyone in my family. It's almost something that they expected to happen," Lux spoke in Spanish.

Supportive brother - Pedro Pascal

She also stated that the Narcos actor has been an important part of this transformation in her life. He's also an artist and has served as a guide for me. He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity. It was over FaceTime when she had come out as trans. He had asked her how she felt since he had been a little worried about her. After Lux explained that she was happy the actor had congratulated her.

In the same interview, sister Lux shared that she had previously come out as nonbinary to her family, slowly progressing down the path that finally led her to proudly say she's a woman. "Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me, but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society," she had explained.