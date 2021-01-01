Karnataka gram panchayat recently got concluded and both BJP and Congress claimed major victories of candidates backed by them. While BJP claimed 60 percent of candidates it supported won in the elections, Congress said 65 percent candidates it backed emerged victorious. Politics aside, the LGBT+ community won big as two transgender women claimed victory in their respective villages.

Sudha, a resident of Kalahalli panchayat, and Devika of Saligrama panchayat set an example of inclusivity of LGBT+ community in the society. Both trans women have now been elected in their respective wards.

Trans women win polls in India

Devika won ward 7 of Saligrama panchayat, which was reserved for SC. Upon being victorious, Devika said her priority is to serve people while recalling the warm response she got during the campaigning. She wants people to come to her with "whatever issues" they have.

"When I visited people's homes seeking votes, they had kind words for me. Now, that they have placed their confidence in me, I will strive to live up to their expectations. People blessed me. I will work for them," Devika told the media.

Devika only decided to run for election only after her friends encouraged her. She had been living in the village for 35 years. A former gram panchayat member, SJ Gunapal Jain lauded her victory and said she was the first trans to be elected to local government in the village.

"I will listen to the concerns of residents in my locality and highlight whatever issues they come to me with. I am to be available to my residents for even the smallest of needs," she said.

In another landmark victory, Sudha was elected to the Kalahalli panchayat after securing 622 votes in the first gram panchayat election in the village in 26 years.

The gram panchayat elections in Karnataka to 5,728 villages took place across 226 taluks for 82,616 seats. The polls were conducted in two phases on December 22 and 27, where 78.58 percent voting was registered.