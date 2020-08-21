Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora, who is often seen sporting western outfits for events and shows, has left her fans awestruck with her latest picture on social media where she is seen donning an ethnic saree.

In the picture, the gorgeous actress is seen wearing a pink Maharashtrian saree with silver jewellry while her hair is neatly tied into a bun. She completed her Maharastrian look with nath (nose ring) and half-moon bindi. No wonder, Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous in the picture.

Malaika, who is one of the judges of dance reality show India's Best Dancer, will be seen in sporting the tradtional look for the upcoming Ganeshotsav special episode. No sooner did she post the images, fans have been going crazy over her beauty and the ravishing look.

Many commented on her post saying she looks beautiful. One user also asked her to get married soon. Take a look at some of the comments below.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's impending marriage:

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika are the most talked-about couples of B-town. The duo has been making news even before Malaika announced her separation with now ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. However, it was only last year that the couple admitted to their love for each other and their marriage plans. Ever since then, the duo has been spotted on several occasions. From their lovey-dovey vacay pictures to spending quality with each other at events, award shows and late-night dinners, the Bollywood couple has been giving major relationship goals.

Malaika about resuming shoot post lockdown:

Meanwhile, the shoot of India's Best Dancer, which was stalled due to coronavirus lockdown, resumed shoot a few weeks ago. Malaika, who was thrilled to be back on sets after four months, took to her social media page to share details of all the safety measures taken on show's set like tempearature checks, makeup artistes in full PPE suits and others.

She wrote, "India's best dancer. Stepping out of the house to resume work after almost 4 months...had a mixed bag of emotions... excitement, nervousness, happiness, fear. Things are definitely not the same but the show must go on!! With extra precaution, extra efforts and a prayer that everything goes well, we all are restarting our lives and our work (sic)."

She added, 'The team went out of their way to make all of us comfortable and left no stone unturned to take all the necessary steps to ensure all the safety measures were in place. Felt like my first day of school after a long vacation and I was so excited to meet all my friends (sic)."