Internet search giant Google is again in the crosshairs of critics and web service users for allowing third-party developers to scan and read emails from its Gmail platform, despite making a promise to "keep privacy and security paramount".

The third-party app developers in question are email providers Return Path, Edison, and few others which, according to The Wall Street Journal, are mining data from users' email accounts without permission. The paper added that fetched data will be used as clues about consumers which will then be sold to marketers, hedge funds, and other businesses.

Since 2017, Google stopped looking over Gmail messages for privacy reasons. Google said its own employees are allowed to read emails only in "very specific cases" such as per user's consent, security purposes, bug examination, or abuse.

In 2016, Return Path gave its employees access to about 8,000 full customer emails to train the company's software. Edison, on the other hand, allowed employees to go through hundreds of email accounts to create a new "smart replies" feature. While there was no indication of misuse of personal information, the fact that they are accessed without authorization from the users is an outright violation of privacy.

Following the full implementation of the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) last May by the European Union and two counts of billion-dollar penalties, Google had started to treat handling of personal information on its web services as a serious matter, until this instance.

While critics believe Google should implement stricter consumer protection regulations considering the scope of access developers can get, it is also on the user's end to take responsibility of how much information they should be giving out to the developers.

For concerned Gmail users, the best way to handle the situation is to carefully examine the permission requests from app developers and if access to email contents is not something that makes one comfortable, it's better to refuse from granting access and stick to first-party email services like Gmail or Inbox by Gmail.

Gmail currently has 1.4 billion users around the world and is 25 times larger than the average users of other email service providers.