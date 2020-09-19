The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence in Abu Dhabi and Google on Friday reiterated that its Play Store will not allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting.

The company said that if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a clear violation of its policies.

Google Play aims to provide a 'safe' experience

"Google Play is designed to provide a safe and secure experience for our consumers while also giving developers the platform and tools they need to build sustainable businesses," said by Suzanne Frey, Vice President, Product, Android Security and Privacy.

"We have these policies to protect users from potential harm," during big gaming tournaments, she added.

When an app violates these policies, Google said it will notify the developer of the violation and remove the app from Google Play until the developer brings the app into compliance.

"In the case where there are repeated policy violations, we may take more serious action which may include terminating Google Play Developer accounts," the tech giant said.

After months of uncertainty, IPL 13 is set to get underway on Saturday, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It is only the second time that a full IPL tournament is being organised outside India, after the 2009 edition was held in South Africa due to general elections in India while the first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE, again due to the general elections.