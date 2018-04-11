Google has taken its original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones from Play Store. The duo is now no longer available for purchase on Google's official site.

Launched in October 2016, the Pixel and Pixel XL (REVIEW) debuted as the first smartphones under Google's Pixel hardware, after the company dropped the Nexus line of smartphones. Yet the Pixel and Pixel XL were made by HTC and LG, which is also the case with their successors the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Though the handsets are not available on Google Store, you can still buy them at various offline stores in India and e-commerce marketplaces including Amazon India and Flipkart.

The Pixel and Pixel XL's disappearance from Google Store was first spotted by Android Police. The site now lists only the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL under the 'Smartphones' category.

Meanwhile, Google has also confirmed that it has indeed taken off the Pixel and Pixel XL from its official online store.

In India, the Pixel with a 5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) display and 32GB storage was launched at a price tag of Rs 57,000 while the 128GB variant was priced Rs 66,000. The Pixel XL, with the bigger 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560p) screen, arrived at Rs 67,000 for the 32GB variant, and the 128GB storage option went on sale at Rs 76,000.

However, over time, the models had their share of price cuts and discounts. At the time of filing this story, the Pixel 32GB is listed at Rs 57,000 on Flipkart, while the 128GB variant is up for grabs at Rs 52,999. The Pixel XL 32GB is available for the lowest price of Rs 39,379.

Google's decision to remove the original Pixel and Pixel XL seems to raise a lot of speculations. It makes absolute sense because it now wants to focus on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. But it could also mean that Google is gearing up for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The company had recently confirmed the Pixel 3 by accident.

Though we are not completely sure, this could be just a start and the first step in that direction.

However, before jumping to any conclusions, we must also consider Google's launch history. The Search engine-giant launched the Pixel and Pixel XL in October 2016, and a year later in October 2017, launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL (REVIEW). Judging by its past launches, Google may not bring out the Pixel 3 series anytime soon.

Nevertheless, the Pixel and Pixel XL, though no longer a priority to Google, are still one of the best flagships for those who enjoy the latest stock Android experience and don't mind the slightly dated hardware.

For the unaware, the Pixel and Pixel XL, despite being older smartphone are slated to get the next iteration of Android - Android P. They currently run the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS with the latest April security patch.

The Pixel and Pixel XL are essentially the same phones inside. Both phones are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC with 4GB of RAM. They sport the same 12.3MP Sony IMX378 sensor on the back with a f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP Sony IMX179 sensor for the selfie camera.