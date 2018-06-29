Google set an extremely high benchmark for flagship smartphones last year. With its excellent camera performance, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL easily topped the charts for being the best camera smartphones. But they failed to create the magic iPhone X did in terms of sales.

If you're still considering buying Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, Airtel has made it easier for you to own one of the flagships without having to shell out the full amount of the device in one go. Airtel's Online Store has listed Pixel 2 XL 64GB for Rs 15,599 instead of its original price of Rs 56,999 and Pixel 2 128GB is available at Rs 12,599 instead of Rs 53,999.

Sounds exciting, right? Absolutely. These prices of both the phones are unbelievable, but there's a catch.

Airtel is bundling both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL with its services and the low down payment is its way to attract buyers who cannot pay the full sum. After paying the initial amount, buyers will be entitled to pay Rs 2,799 each month for 18 months.

This means, customers availing Airtel's offer will end up paying Rs 65,981 in total for Pixel 2 XL [REVIEW] and Pixel 2 will cost Rs 62,981. But Airtel is justifying the excess amount by including a data and voice calling plan in the monthly EMIs.

If you purchase one of the handsets from Airtel Online Store, you'll be getting 50GB monthly data along with unlimited calling benefits. In addition, there's also a free Amazon Prime membership for one year, which is worth Rs 999, a free handset damage protection for 12 months.

These additional offerings are making the Airtel's offer worth it. For instance, Airtel's 499 plan gives users 40GB data per month and if customers choose the same plan for 18 months, they will end up paying Rs 8982 over a period of 18 months.

Basically, Airtel is charging the extra Rs 8982 on top of the device towards its data and voice offering and users get the handset damage protection and Amazon Prime membership for a year at no additional cost. In fact, it doesn't appear there are any interest charges Airtel is demanding from customers willing to buy Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from its online store.

If you're looking for the perfect camera smartphone and love Google's stock Android with guaranteed updates before anyone else, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL from Airtel Online Store are sound options right now.