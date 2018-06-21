Leading network service provider Airtel in collaboration with Google is offering the Pixel 2 series phones on its online store with lucrative plans in India.

Google's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL made their debut in India in November 2017 and came with an expensive price tag. The Pixel 2 64GB costs Rs 61,000, whereas the 128GB variant came with Rs 70,000 price tag. On the other hand, the Pixel 2 XL 64GB and 128GB cost Rs 73,000 and Rs 82,000, respectively.

Now, all the Google Pixel 2 series models can be bought for as low as Rs 10,599 down payment and rest can be paid with Rs 2,799 monthly instalments. Prospective customers are also entitled to get huge data benefits and device protection insurance.

Airtel is bundling Google Pixel 2 series with a lucrative post-paid plan with 50 GB data per month with rollover, unlimited calls (local & STD), free national roaming, one year Amazon Prime Subscription. free Airtel TV and free Airtel Secure device protection package covering accidental damage repair, anti-theft and also the malware shield.

Models First down payment Benefits and EMI details Google Pixel 2 (64GB) Rs 10,599 18 EMIs at Rs 2,799 per month Plan Benefits: 50 GB data/month with rollover

Unlimited Calls – Local + STD

Free National Roaming

1 year Amazon Prime Subscription

Free Airtel TV

Free Airtel Secure device protection package Google Pixel 2 (128GB) Rs 12,599 Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) Rs 15,599 Google Pixel 2 XL (128GB) Rs 22,599

Considering the benefits and EMI options, this is best deal and right time to buy Google Pixel 2 series.

Both the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL flaunt same design language on the back. They come with dual-tone glass and metal finish similar to the predecessor with some minor cosmetic change. The glass will cover only the topmost part, while most of the rear will have a metal shell. The fingerprint scanner will be out of glass enclosure. Another key change is that the successors will be devoid of a 3.5mm audio jack port.

On the front, Pixel 2 XL sports 6.0-inch full-screen having QHD+ (2880x1440p) pOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 3D Gorilla Glass 5 shield. The Pixel 2 sports smaller 5.0-inch full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLED screen with 16:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 protective cover on top. Except for the battery capacity, rest of the internal hardware is same in both the devices.

Pixel 2 series boasts Active Edge similar to HTC U11 series. Users can use it to invoke Google Assistant just by pressing the frame hard on the sides. It even works when the phone is covered with phone cover on the side, but the user has to increase to the sensitive level of the feature in the settings.

The USP of Google Pixel 2 series is the camera hardware. World-renowned camera standard rating agency DxOMark has given impressive 98 points, making it the top-rated phone for almost six months. It was later overtaken Huawei P20 Pro, P20, Xiaomi Mi 8, Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, earlier this year.

But truth to be told, the Pixel 2's camera interface is as simple as it gets. You just have point and shoot and you are guaranteed of the great pictures even at low lighting conditions. Also, there is another differential factor that makes the Google phone standout among the rest is the Google Lens.

With machine-learning algorithm integrated into Google Lens, it is intelligent enough to perceive what pictures the phone user is capturing and provide information of the subject such as an old forgotten celebrity, a locale or a music album cover in the photo. Google Lens literally turns your Android phone into a visual search engine. Google Lens is being rolled out to other Android phones, but the Pixel 2 is the only phone that can make full use of the application.

Pixel 2 series owners can look up landmarks, books, music albums, movies, and artwork, right from Google Photos on their Pixel 2 series phone. They can also take an action like asking Google Lens to copy URLs and contact information from a picture of a poster or business card. Google has promised it will continue to add more capabilities.

Google Pixel 2 series boasts 12.2MP snapper with f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm lens size,

Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection, optical + electronic image stabilization and on the front, it houses 8MP shooter with 1.4μm lens size, f/2.4 aperture and fixed focus.

Other stipulated features include IP67 water-and-dust resistant certification, aluminium body, Android 8.0 Oreo, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core, 64GB/128GB internal storage and Bluetooth v5.0, other standard connectivity features.

Here's how to get the Google Pixel 2 series on Airtel Online Store:

Log on to www.airtel.in/onlinestore. Select the device of your choice Check your eligibility and get instant loan approvals. Make the down payment The device will be delivered to your doorstep at your preferred location/address On activation, the bundled Airtel postpaid plan will automatically apply by enabling customers to enjoy superfast data and unlimited voice calling on their new smartphone

Key specifications of Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL:

Model Pixel 2 XL Pixel 2 Display 6.0-inch fullscreen QHD+ (2880x1440p) pOLEDAspect ratio: 18:9Pixel density: 538 ppi (pixels per inch)Protection: 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5Always-on Display100% DCI-P3 coverage Contrast ratio: 100,000:1 True black level Full 24-bits depth/ 16.77 million colors 5.0-inch cinematic full HD (1920x1080p) AMOLEDAspect ratio: 16:9Pixel density: 441 ppi (pixels per inch)Protection: 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5Always-on Display95% DCI-P3 coverage Contrast ratio: 100,000:1 True black level Full 24-bits depth/ 16.77 million colors OS Android Oreo 8.0 Android Oreo 8.0 Processor 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core (2.35Ghz Kryo core x 4 + 1.9Ghz Kryo core x 4) + security module 64-bit class Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core (2.35Ghz Kryo core x 4 + 1.9Ghz Kryo core x 4) + security module GPU Adreno 540 Adreno 540 RAM 4GB 4GB Storage 64GB/128GB 64GB/128GB Camera Main:12.2MP with 1.4μm lens size, Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 apertureRear Camera Video: 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps

720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps

4K @ 30fps Front: 8MP with 1.4μm lens size, f/2.4 aperture, Fixed focus Front Camera Video 1080p @ 30fps

720p @ 30fps

480p @ 30fps Main:12.2MP with 1.4μm lens size, Autofocus with laser + dual pixel phase detection, Optical + electronic image stabilization, f/1.8 apertureRear Camera Video: 1080p @ 30fps, 60fps, 120fps

720p @ 30fps, 60fps, 240fps

4K @ 30fps Front: 8MP with 1.4μm lens size, f/2.4 aperture, Fixed focus Front Camera Video 1080p @ 30fps

720p @ 30fps

480p @ 30fps Audio Stereo front-firing speakers

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE

Wireless HD audio with LDAC, Qualcomm® AptX™ and AptX HD™ audio codecs supported

USB-C™ port to use with your own USB-C digital headphones (see compatible headphones here) Headphone Adapter to connect a 3.5mm jack to your Pixel

3 mics

Noise suppression Stereo front-firing speakers

Bluetooth 5.0 + LE

Wireless HD audio with LDAC, Qualcomm® AptX™ and AptX HD™ audio codecs supported

USB-C™ port to use with your own USB-C digital headphones (see compatible headphones here) Headphone Adapter to connect a 3.5mm jack to your Pixel

3 mics

Noise suppression Battery 3,520mAh with fast charging capability Up to 7 hours of go with 15 minutes of charge

USB-C 18W charging plug 2,700mAh with fast charging capability Up to 7 hours of go with 15 minutes of charge

USB-C 18W charging plug Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Active Edge, fingerprint sensor, single-SIM (type: nano), IP67 water-and-dust certification, aluminium body cover, 1st Gen Type C USB v3.1, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (02.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS Active Edge, fingerprint sensor, single-SIM (type: nano), IP67 water-and-dust certification, aluminium body cover, 1st Gen Type C USB v3.1, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (02.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 MIMO; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS Dimensions 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm 145.7 x 69.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 175g 143g Colours Just Black/ Black & White combo Just Black, Clearly White and Kinda Blue Price 64GB: Rs. 73,000

128GB: Rs. 82,000 64GB: Rs. 61,000

128GB: Rs. 70,000

