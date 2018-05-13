Leading e-commerce company Flipkart kick-started the much anticipated Big Shopping Days sale in India on May 13. Like the previous promotional sale campaigns, it is offering huge cash discounts on top mobile brands such as Google, Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Motorola, among others.

Furthermore, Flipkart in a bid to lessen the burden on consumers has collaborated with HDFC bank to offer instant 10 percent cash back and interest-free EMIs (also available for ICICI customers). And, for select phones, prospective buyers can claim additional discount by trading in their old phone. It will be valid until May 16.

Top mobile deals available on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days:

Google Pixel 2 series: Flipkart is giving the biggest flat discount of Rs 18,001 on the Google Pixel 2 (Rs 61,000) and the Pixel 2 XL (Rs 73,000). In addition to that, buyers with HDFC credit card are entitled to Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 cash-back on respective models. Also, prospective buyers can exchange their old phones for new Google Pixel 2 series with up to Rs 15,000 discount. Taking all the offers into account, base models of Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL can be purchased for as low as Rs 19,999 and Rs 29,999, respectively.

To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering Rs 28,500 buyback guarantee on Google Pixel 2 series if you ever plan to exchange it for any other new phone within the span of 12 months on its e-commerce site. It is also available with EMI options.

Apple iPhone X: After the recent custom duty hike, iPhone X base mode price during the launch was Rs 89,000, but after the recent hike in customs duty in India, it is retailing for a whopping Rs 95,390. Now, Flipkart is offering the iPhone X offering a flat discount of Rs 13,391. Prospective buyers can claim additional discount for up to 20,000 via exchange deal. HDFC customers are further entitled to get 10 percent instant discount. So, you can grab iPhone X for as low as Rs 53,800. If you had been in two minds whether to buy the iPhone X or not, this is the best time to get it.

If not interested in the Apple iPhone X, consumers can look for the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone 7, 7 Plus, iPhone 6s and 6s Plus. All are available at lowest prices on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy S8: It is offered with Rs 12,000 flat discount and prospective buyers can claim additional 5 percent cash back by paying through Visa card. If you want to exchange your old for the Galaxy S8, you can claim for an additional discount up to Rs 15,000. Thus bringing the effective price of the Samsung flagship to Rs 20,491 only.

Motorola Moto X4: Flipkart is offering flat Rs 2,000 discount on Motorola Moto X4 (64GB storage) model. If you are HDFC credit card user, you are entitled to additional 10 percent instant cash back. There's more... If you happen to be a Reliance Jio subscriber you can claim Rs 2200 cash back. It will be offered in 44 vouchers of Rs.50 each, that will be credited in MyJio app. It can be redeemed, one at a time per recharge, against subsequent, recharges of Jio plan of Rs.198 or 299, via MyJio App only.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5: Flipkart is offering up to Rs 11,000 and Rs 9,000 discount on Redmi Note 5—64GB and 32GB— models, respectively for consumers who intend to exchange their old phone. Thus, the effective price of the devices comes to just Rs 999.

Other interesting deals include Oppo F3 Plus. Its MRP price gets reduced from Rs. 22,990 to Rs. 16,990. Flipkart is also offering discounts on Samsung budget devices such as the On Nxt (64 GB). Its price drops from Rs. 17,900 to Rs. 10,900 and Samsung On Max(4GB) can be bought Rs 11,990 against the MRP: Rs. 16,900. Similarly, Samsung J3 Pro price gets reduced from Rs. 8490 to Rs. 6490.

Flipkart is also offering several cash back deals on brands such as Honor 9 Lite and Vivo V9 series, among others.

