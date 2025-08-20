Usha Nadkarni has revealed that she turned down role in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' as she was asked to audition. The veteran actress said that one might call her arrogant but she doesn't give auditions after being in the industry for so many years. The 'Pavitra Rishta' actress recalled how she was called by a young person to come and audition for a role in 'Gully Boy'.

No auditions

Usha said that she first told the person who had called her that she had been working for more years than the boy's mother's age. She called giving audition a 'waste'.

"There was a movie called 'Gully Boy', and someone called me in for an audition. I asked him how old he is, he said he's 25. I told him, 'I've been working for longer than your mother has been alive.' Main aise faaltu kaam karti nahi audition dene ka," she told Pinkvilla.

Nadkarni further called Zoya Akhtar 'bade baap ki beti' and asked the man to Google her name and then see all the work she has done before asking her to come for an audition.

Google my name

"I asked who the director is, and he told me. I said, 'Bade baap ki beti hai na. Mera kaam dekh. Computer pe naam laga mera, phir maalum padega maine kya kya kiya hai (She is a rich man's daughter. See my name first. Put my name on the commputer and then you would know how much work I have done)," she recalled.

The 'Bhootnath Returns' actress also criticised the young assistant directors and said they lack manners and respect. "These people drive me mad. Saamne waale ki aukaat dekho aur phir bolo audition dene ko. (First see the stature of the person and then ask them to audition) Call me arrogant, but I'm not wrong," she further mentioned.

Further talking about her wonderful working experience in Akshay Kumar's 'Rustom' she said, "They called me, explained what I had to do, and gave me the part. They didn't ask me to audition, and I was paid for my work. That's how it should be."

Gully Boy starred Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The film also had Kalki Koechlin. It went on to sweep major awards in the year 2019.