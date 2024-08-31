It has been more than three years since Zoya Akhtar announced a road trip movie with the biggest names in the industry. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt were to come together for this slice-of-life film. However, the indefinite delay has given rise to several speculations. Some have even said that Priyanka Chopra has probably left the project midway and there are some who say the same about Katrina Kaif.

However, Zoya Akhtar has now spilled the beans on what's causing the delay. As per Zoya, it is the date schedule conflict that has landed them in a fix. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director has said that it is very challenging and difficult to get the dates of these top actresses together. "I think aligning the three of them, their dates, and Farhan, his dates," Zoya said about the film being delayed.

Farhan on date issues

Back in 2023, Farhan had clarified that the film will continue with the same cast and there won't be any changes in the script. He, however, had added that the film would find its own date as per its destiny. "We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see," he told an American portal.

Alia on film's delay

Alia had also broken her silence on the film's delay and had said that everyone involved strongly wants to make the film. She had also made a statement on the same lines as Farhan stating that every film comes with its own place and time and one has to just wait for the right time to make it all come together. She had also mentioned how it was in everyone's hearts to make the film with pure intention, for the big screen one way or the other.