Every year, there's a developer-focused event hosted by Google and the internet search titan just confirmed the dates for its annual Google I/O conference. Alphabet CEO confirmed that the coveted event would be taking place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California from May 12 to 14, 2020.

Google's annual gathering of developers for 3 days will be planned around a lot of workshops, but if you're an end consumer then what might interest you is the keynote on day one. Google is expected to make some big announcements at I/O stage, where fans can expect at least two major things - Android 11 and Google Pixel 4a.

Google I/O: What to expect?

Google has been consistent with its I/O events, which is why it is safe to assume that the company will indeed offer us a glimpse of Android 11. But I/O served as a platform for Google to showcase its mid-range smartphones since last year and we don't doubt Pixel 4a's unveiling to take place at the grand event.

Besides these two announcements, consumers can expect some upgrades to the Nest product lineup and some incremental software improvements to Google Search, Assistant and more. But let's take a deeper look at what to expect from Android 11 and Pixel 4a this May.

Android 11 - the stakes are high

At this point, it's mostly guesswork and wish-list. But considering the Android 10 OS was a celebrated upgrade - even though many phones still haven't got it - the stakes are high for Android 11. Google could improve on some Android 10 features and take some cues from iOS to make Android 11 the OS users will want to upgrade to - even if it means buying a new phone.

But Google really needs to emphasise on the privacy aspect of Android 11. We also hope to see deeper integration of Dark Mode as more and more apps (read Facebook and WhatsApp) are finally opening up to the feature. It will be interesting to see uniformity in dark mode across all apps and not just the system.

Other expectations are on the lines of battery management, simplified file management and sharing, integrated screen recorder, and finally a worthy alternative to AirDrop (please).

Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL

It is a bit too soon to accurately predict Google's plans for Pixel 4a, but the leaks have generously offered a peek into what can be expected. Mobile tipster @OnLeaks offered a look at CAD-based renders of Pixel 4a, which reveal a single rear camera inside a rectangular camera housing similar to the one of Pixel 4.

Other features noted were a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C charging port and bottom-facing speakers. If Google follows last year's tradition, there might also be a Pixel 4a XL with a bigger battery and a larger screen.

Pixel 3a offered the masses a chance to actually experience Google's critically-acclaimed smartphone camera in its full glory. But with Pixel 4a and 4a XL, we hope there's more to the device than a camera carrying all the weight.