It is impossible to 'not like' Noah Centineo, even for a generation which has witnessed, Tom Cruise (Jerry Mcguire), Leonardo DiCaprio (Titanic), Chris Evans, (Not Another Teenage Movie), Adam Scott (Parks and Recreations) and Zac Efron (17 Again) as the lover boys. In the All The Boys saga, Noah has a 'woke' charm. He never insults another girl to impress the girlfriend, he mocks a bad driver but doesn't overdo his joke, when he received a letter from Lara he chose to not humiliate her, respected Lara even when the two had been in a fake relationship phase, and most importantly, despite knowing the most humiliating incidents about her, he chose not to take pride in it. He made Peter Kavinsky lovable and close to our heart.

When you type Noah Centineo in Netflix stream site's search button, seven of his teenage romantic ventures arrive; Swiped, To All The Boys Saga (3) , SPF 18, The Perfect Date, Sara Burgess Is A Loser. The only place where Noah is seen in a different character is in Swiped, where he plays an imbecile, who treats young women as objects for pleasure. For those who get their constant entertainment dosages from Netflix, the site has now familiarised you with this handsome face. Noah has basically become what Zac Efron was for 90s kids, what Shah Rukh Khan was for Bollywood moviegoers. The romantic icon. Branding and stereotyping may sometimes get you to the top in the Hindi film industry, but for an actor in Hollywood, the career gets tough and often ridiculed.

Daniel Radcliffe had the most successful years as a teenager when he played Harry Potter in the JK Rowling's adaptation. But when he appeared in My Boy Jack, December Boys, Woman In Black, it was difficult to see him as anything apart from the wizard boy. A similar aspect which also took place in Emma Watson's career. Despite her new look in Perks of Being A Wallflower, My Week With Marilyn, she remained Hermione Granger to us until, The Bling Ring, Beauty and The Beast.

When Robert Pattinson was announced as the new Batman, many doubted if the shining vampire could ever play the dark knight. This was at a time when the actor had already shown his skills in Remember Me, Water For Elephants, The Lost City of Z to name a few. Perhaps it was after Christopher Nolan's Tenet, we were unconsciously reassured that he might be able to pull off playing the superhero in DC Comics franchise.

Noah Centineo definitely has talent. When he gave women the dirty look in Swiped, one feels the urge to slap him right across his face. He managed to form a universal connection with millennials in The Perfect Date where he worked hard to get enough money to get into Yale. If we begin to speak about Peter Kavinsky this article would end up as a thesis. In a nutshell, Noah has raw talent but can't he explore more?