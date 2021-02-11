Apart from acting, Noah Centineo has another secret aspiration. He wants to bring back one of the hairstyles which were considered fashionable, a decade ago. During his conversation at The Late Late Show with James Corden, the actor revealed that he has been growing out his hair for the last few months. The host, Corden, asked if it was due to the entire lockdown situation that forced a lot of people to extend their 'no shave November' challenge.

"No, weirdly it has nothing to do with quarantine and everything to do with me being unemployed. I have this secret aspiration where I actually want to be able to do a man bun because I've never done it before. I think you've got to have a certain face for a man bun, and let me tell you, you've got one. Takes one to know one," Centineo shared.

A little too late to the trend?

Host Corden, however, didn't seem to agree with him and suggested that if he ever had a man bun that would mean he was going through a divorce and not seeing his children. But this trend had been popular among the top stars of Hollywood such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper, Chris Hemsworth.

The actors also had roles between 2012-2015 which demanded them to be in a long hair phase. Chris Hemsworth had to chop off his golden long hair when his character Thor had to face a brutal haircut in Thor: Ragnarok. It was in a cameo sequence where Stan Lee had played the barber.

As for the Netflix star, many of us have witnessed his shaved head style but none of his fans has seen his ponytail looks yet.