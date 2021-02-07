To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress Lana Condor will soon be seen in Netflix's new teenage centric romantic-comedy trilogy. Named Boo, Bitch, this comedic limited series will be on the streaming site soon. Lana's career has seemed to take new heights. At this young stage Condor will also join the team as an executive producer of the new series. She will play a high school senior who finally decides to live "an epic life" after years of playing it safe. Unfortunately, she wakes up the next morning to discover she has become a ghost — and we have to assume that haunting ensues.

The news was announced on Netflix itself. "Lana Condor will star in and executive produce Boo, Bitch — a live-action comedy limited series about a high school senior who, after years of playing it safe, decides to live an epic life ... only to wake up the next morning and find out she's now a ghost."

Sharing the news Condor said," I'm sooo excited. Let's go Netflix."

Condor will soon be back as Lara Jean Covey in the To All The Boys: Always And Forever, the final segment which will release on Netflix soon. In the third segment of the film, Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky might have to take a long-distance relationship. The film series had made Noah Centineo and Lara Jane Covey immediately popular.

While Noah Centineo has made several appearances in other Netflix based films such as Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, The Perfect Date, Swiped, SPF 18 to name a recent few popular films. To All The Boys series, has been quite popular among people of all ages.