Along with serious health scare for humans, the novel coronavirus pandemic also brought with itself the season of pay cuts and layoffs. To compensate for the heavy revenue loss incurred due to the lockdowns that were imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, hordes of companies had to either let members of their staff go or cut their salaries.

But, there are a handful of firms that are working towards bringing rejoice to the dejected job seekers. Despite the burden of the dwindling economy, these companies are actually looking to expand their workforce and thus, have initiated the hiring process. Also, several organizations are even doling out pay hikes to their employees.

Hiring across multiple firms in the times of crisis

Unfazed by the mayhem caused by the China-originated virus, enterprises across multiple industries such as e-commerce firms, insurance and gaming are looking out for new personnel.

Amazon has announced that it will be creating as many as 50,000 seasonal jobs in different states of India as the e-commerce giant is aiming to further grow its delivery network.

Dunzo, which provides delivery services in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gurgaon, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai and Hyderabad, has a bunch of senior positions to fill including that of managers, directors, architects and tech leads.

Anticipating an economic boom post the end of the COVID-19 crisis, leading insurance companies such as PNB MetLife, Tata AIG and Reliance Nippon reportedly intend to hire at least 5,000 employees.

Fantasy sports platform Dream 11, the first Indian gaming company to enter the Unicorn Club, is looking to up its manpower across technology, design and product teams by 250.

FarEye, a predictive logistics platform based on machine-learning, is seeking contributions in engineering teams and techno-management at an individual level.

Besides, many well-known companies have hiked the salaries of their employees and have even effected promotions. Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Johnson & Johnson, Flipkart, BharatPe and CSS Corp are among the firms that are said to have increased the CTCs.

Offices and organizations across the country are gradually starting to go back to normal as the government has eased all the major restrictions in the fifth phase of the coronavirus lockdown.