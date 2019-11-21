India's information technology capital, Bengaluru will soon get an hour free internet daily, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwat Narayan. Addressing at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2019, Narayan said, "We require nine months to roll out the free internet plan which had been in demand for the last four years."

The state government has joined forces with ACT to roll out the project, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, which will promise at least 1 hour of free internet service a day to Bengaluru residents. ACT has come forward to install the poles, we will charge a nominal fee and offer power supply, added Narayan, who is also state's minister for higher & medical education, IT & BT, Science & Technology.

"There has been a consistent demand from the public, tourists and many other stakeholders to have such an infrastructure, and we are finally delivering," Narayan said.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit kicked off on November 18 with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa inaugurating the event. The 2019 edition focused on disruptive technologies among others and feature a Robotics competition for the first time. The Tech Summit 2019 was scheduled from November 18 to 20.

(With agency inputs)